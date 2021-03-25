Police continue search for man last seen near Maquoketa

An investigation is still underway to find a 39-year-old man who was last seen in November at a campground near Maquoketa.

Police are looking for the whereabouts of Justin Douglas Chambers.

He was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Wildwood Acres in Jackson and Jones counties.

Chambers is Caucasian, 5’7″ tall, weighs 150 to 160 pounds and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos of the Holy Trinity in the middle of his upper back, “sacrifice” written in script on his forearm and a cross on his chest.

He also has burn scars on both forearms and a 2-inch incision scar on his lower back.

It is unknown what Chambers was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, a fire broke out in a shed on his property, and his camper was “destroyed inside and out.”

Both vehicles and his cell phone were still at the property when Chambers was reported missing.

The network says, on Friday, Nov. 11, several police officers and conservation officers on four-wheelers searched a wooded area.

Police continued their investigation on Saturday, which consisted of a water search done by local family and an aerial search done by an affiliated pilot.

No further updates on the situation are available at this time.

Those with more information leading to the whereabouts of Chambers are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 319-462-4371 or dial 9-1-1.