Police continue to investigate Dollar General robbery

Moline police on Tuesday continued to investigate an armed robbery late Sunday at a store on Fourth Avenue.

The robbery happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store, 5420 4th Ave., Moline, police said. An unknown man with a gun is the suspect.

There were no injuries. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

