Police continue to investigate threat at QC middle school

Moline Police continue an investigation into a threat against Wilson Middle School, Moline.

On Wednesday, the Moline-Coal Valley School District notified Moline Police a post on the social media application Snapchat contained a threat against the school, says a news release from Moline Police.

Within an hour, Moline Police Juvenile Detectives assigned as school resource officers in the school district conducted an investigation and identified a student – a 13-year-old girl -who had made the post. Detectives interviewed the student, her family and searched school property, including lockers, the release says.

Further investigation was conducted at the student residence with family members “who were fully cooperative,” the release says. No weapons were found.

The investigation continues.

“The Moline-Coal Valley School District implemented safety plans and the student is not in the academic buildings pending further proceedings by the school,” the release says.

Moline Police have referred the case to Juvenile Court Services for further evaluation in the juvenile

justice system, the release says.

“Both the police department and the school district take any threat against the safety of the student

body or facilities very seriously,” the release says. “They will be investigated fully and dealt with through school discipline and/or the criminal justice system as appropriate.”

“The Moline Police Department has an excellent working relationship with the administration and staff at the schools in the district and are regularly in contact about any issues impacting public safety.”

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities maintains several different platforms for anonymous reporting of tips. If you know about suspicious activity involving a school or any other crime, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone application P3 Tips.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers has a smart phone app for students in all Quad Cities area schools called P3 Campus. All reports remain anonymous.

