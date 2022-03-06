It’s back to class on Monday for students of Hamilton Elementary School in Moline following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday, causing the school to go on lockdown.

A 35-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Now that students and their families have had the weekend to process the event, faculty and staff are looking toward Monday being a more normal day.

Principal Lynsy Oswald and Assistant Principal Doug Bodeen sent the following email to parents Sunday evening:

Dear Hamilton Parents and Guardians,

We know that this weekend has given everyone time to process Friday’s event. We wanted to give you an idea of the plan for school tomorrow.

We will have a police presence at school. They will be outside greeting students at dropoff and pickup. They will also be inside and outside the school throughout the day. Our goal is to keep the routine and day normal for the students. We will have Mrs. Teed (school counselor), Mrs. Koster (school social worker), Smokey (the therapy dog) and an additional counselor on site to check in with students as needed. We also have a few additional counselors on call if the need arises. Please email Mrs. Teed at steed@molineschools.org if your student has individual needs. We understand that the fifth-graders are most aware of the situation due to their age. We will have a quick class meeting with them first thing in the morning to check in and remind them that they are safe. We will not have class meetings with kindergarten through fourth grade, unless the teacher feels it is needed as the day goes on. If the class discusses it as a whole group, the teacher will send a Remind message so parents are informed about what was discussed. Please consider mentioning to your child that, if they are aware of the situation and need to talk about it at school, speak to a school staff member and not to peers. We appreciate your help with this.

Thank you for your support! We know this is a challenging time for the Hamilton community. Let us know if there is anything we can do to help support you and your family.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Oswald and Mr. Bodeen