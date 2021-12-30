Police: Couple charged with making, selling fake vehicle-registration cards

Two Davenport suspects are set to appear in court early next year after police say they manufactured and sold fake vehicle-registration cards.

Angela Slama, 40, and Jarvis Jackson Jr., 41, each face a felony charge of forgery, court records say.

On March 2, during a motor-vehicle fraud investigation, a search warrant was executed on the 3800 block of Rockingham Road, Davenport, the home of Slama and Jackson Jr., an arrest affidavit says.

Inside the residence, law enforcement found an altered Iowa Department of Transportation temporary registration card, blank fraudulent Iowa DOT temporary registration cards, and blank card stock, the affidavit says.

They also found “electronic evidence” that showed Slama sold and delivered these temporary tags that allow people to operate vehicles with the appearance they have legal registration, the affidavit says.

The cards are furnished only to Iowa licensed dealers and allowed to be issued if the Iowa licensed dealer collects the tax, title and license fees from the Iowa customer. Only one card is allowed to be issued, the affidavit says.

Both Slama and Jackson Jr. have been released on bond.

A sentencing hearing for Jackson Jr. is set for Feb. 18 in Scott County Court. Slama is scheduled to appear for arraignment Jan. 6 in Scott County Court.

Forgery is a Class D felony, which is normally punishable by up to five years in prison.