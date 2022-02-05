A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he threatened a clerk when he tried to steal a bottle of liquor after he previously had been in the store.

Franklin Mangruem Jr. faces a charge of second-degree robbery, court records say.

The incident, according to the arrest affidavit

Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Hilltop Grocery, 1312 Harrison St., for a report of a robbery. Mangruem was identified as a regular customer of the business who had been inside shortly before the incident.

He returned with a mask over his face, but the victim still recognized him by his clothing, voice, markings on the visible part of his face, and his demeanor. He selected some items, including a bottle of Hennessy liquor, totaling $61.81.

Mangruem tried to pay for the items with two different credit cards. When neither one worked, he tried to grab the items and run from the store, but the victim grabbed the bottle of liquor and pulled it away from him.

Mangruem stood at the counter and knocked over jars of candy and other merchandise. He shouted threats at the victim, and told him he had a gun and was going to shoot him.

Mangruen left the store while the victim called police. This incident was recorded on the store’s video surveillance. Officers also examined the receipt from the second failed transaction.

On Friday, the same victim called police to advise Mangruem was back at the store. Police responded and located the defendant leaving the area. He was wearing the same clothing that he had worn on the night of the incident.

The victim confirmed that this was the correct suspect from the robbery.

A preliminary hearing for Mangruem, who is being held on a total $11,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Scott County Court.