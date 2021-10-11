Police: Davenport man faces charges in shooting at local club

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at a vehicle at a local club earlier this year.

Brandon Hagedorn faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

About 3:15 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a shooting at Daisy Dooks, 3680 W. 83rd St., Davenport, the arrest affidavit says.

During a fight in the parking lot, Hagedorn got a gun out of a vehicle and fired it multiple times at an occupied vehicle that was leaving the parking lot, the affidavit says.

“This is all captured and witnessed on surveillance footage,” the affidavit says.

A convicted felon, Hagedorn is prohibited from possessing firearms and is on parole, court records say.

Hagedorn, who was arrested Saturday on a warrant, has been released on bond.