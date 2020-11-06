Police: Davenport man ran, then tried to hide in garage

After police say he was walking on the property of an electrical contractor, then took off and tried to hide, a Davenport man faces felony drug charges.

William Fues, 33, was being held Friday in Scott County Jail on an interstate detainer, as well as misdemeanor charges of giving false information to police, interference with official acts, and carrying a dangerous weapon; and felony charges of second- and third-degree possession. His total bond was $12,000.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police found Fues walking around the company vehicles on the property of Elite Electric, 6110 Brady St., Davenport.

When the officer tried to speak with him, Fues ran after being giving a verbal command to stop.

Fues tried to hide in a residential garage in the 6200 block of Fair Avenue.

After he was taken into custody, Fues gave a false name, date of birth and Social Security number in an attempt to hide his identity because he has a warrant out of Mercer County, Illinois.

The officer investigated the area from which Fues ran, and found a pack of cigarettes, with a bag containing a white powder about six inches from the cigarette pack, and Fues’s Iowa identification card about three feet from the cigarette pack.

The substance tested positive for cocaine. The total package weighed 1.5 grams.

Fues has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2010 and more recently on Aug. 31, 2020.

The preliminary hearing is waived. Arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.