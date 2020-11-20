Police: Davenport man suspected after toddler injured several times

A Davenport man was released on bond from Scott County Jail after a warrant was served in connection with a toddler who suffered severe injuries multiple times earlier this year.

Justin Perkins, 37, faces a felony charge of “child endangerment – multiple acts” after a warrant was served Thursday for his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit:

On July 12, Davenport Police Department began an investigation involving an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a Genesis hospital.

The boy was diagnosed with a perforated bowel. An abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

The child was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital because of the severity of his injuries and was not discharged until Aug. 4.

Perkins admitted he and the child’s mother were the only caretakers for the boy since March. Perkins said he had no knowledge as to how the injuries occurred to the child.

The type of internal injury the toddler suffered is caused “by high-energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen,” the arrest document says.

The child had new rib fractures to the seventh and eighth ribs when he was taken to Genesis. He had partially healed rib fractures to the 10th and 11th ribs on the right side and partially healed rib fractures on the ninth, 10th and 11th on the left side.

The boy had two rib fractures that were completely healed on the eighth and ninth ribs on the left side. Because of three different healing stages of rib fractures, “there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child causing multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks.”

It wasn’t until the boy was unresponsive that a family member was consulted for advice which led to calling 911, police said.