An employee of the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport died “accidentally” Sunday night, police said.

Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street around 10:04 p.m. after a report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.

The woman was 27 years old and from Illinois.

Police said “preliminary information indicated that the death was accidental with no criminal indications” and said no further information will be released.