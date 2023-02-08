Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi has announced the Rock Island Police Department has achieved re-accreditation status through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP).

On Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:45 p.m. during the Rock Island City Council meeting, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Region 2 Vice President and current Moline Police Chief Darren Gault will present Landi and the Rock Island Police Department with a plaque commemorating this achievement.

The department has been a Tier 2 accredited police agency since 2014, and to maintain accredited status is required to submit for re-accreditation every four years, according to a news release.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is an ongoing process whereby police agency’s policies and procedures are evaluated against established criteria, along with independent compliance verification of 181 standards in four areas as set forth by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police: Administration, Operations, Personnel, and Training. Additionally, on-site assessors conduct ride-alongs and interviews with department personnel, conduct department and vehicle inspections, and gather citizen opinion through a public phone-in session.

Agencies that achieve accredited status have met the highest standards and level of service to the community as verified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.