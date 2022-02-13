The City of Moline is currently recruiting eligible candidates for the role of a full-time police officer.

According to a job description, under general supervision, a Moline police officer:

Performs a variety of routine tasks requiring application of judgment based on knowledge gained through experience and training and occasionally exercises independent judgment when dealing with emergency situations

Is responsible for the protection of life and property and the preservation of order in the City of Moline through enforcement of laws and ordinances

Proactive patrol responding to calls for service, traffic regulation and investigative duties in a designated area of the city

May also be assigned to specialized units responsible for follow-up investigations, self-initiated criminal investigations, traffic enforcement and other support or staff services

Performs other duties as assigned, including those mentioned under “Examples of Duties” here

Age and residency

Be 21 to 34 years of age (exceptions are outlined in packet below)

Live within a 40-mile radius of 1630 8th Ave., Moline, within two years of hire; residency map and address checker is available here

$100 per month living allowance for Moline residents (outlined in packet below)

Additional requirements (outlined in packet below)

Qualifications

A high school diploma or GED equivalent

The ability to successfully complete the Illinois Local Governmental Law Enforcement Officers Training Board Basic Recruit Training

A valid Illinois driver’s license or equivalent

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Knowledge of occupational hazards and safety precautions

Good social and general intelligence

Skilled in the use of firearms

Ability to exercise good judgment and establish and maintain satisfactory working relationships with peers, superiors, other agencies and the general public

Applications are due 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and only online applications submitted here will be accepted.

Upon completion of application, a study guide will be mailed to the address listed and should be returned at the time of the agility test and written exam set for Saturday, Feb. 26.

Oral interviews will be conducted Wednesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 10.

More information about the position, police officer required testing schedule, general requirements and testing procedures can be found in the packet below.