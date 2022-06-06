The Moline Police Department is hosting a gun buyback event June 25.

According to a post on the Moline Police Department’s Facebook page, the program is intended to help eliminate the opportunity for unwanted firearms to be used in gun violence in the Quad Cities, offering those who have unwanted firearms an avenue of disposal. Payment for unwanted firearms will be as follows:

$100 for handguns

$100 for shotguns

$200 for magazine-fed semi-automatic rifles

The Moline Police Department noted that the money used in this event is all from private donations. No taxpayer money used or distributed in this event.

Anyone with unwanted firearms can bring them Saturday, June 25, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. to the Moline Police Department, located at 1640 6th Avenue, Moline on June 25th, from 9am-12pm. Attendees should pull through the front of the Moline Police Department with unwanted, unloaded functional firearms in the rear of the vehicle and have the firearms in a bag with the safety engaged. No ID is needed, and no questions will be asked.

