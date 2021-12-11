Police department hosts annual toy drive for organization burglarized nearly 20 years ago

Hard to believe it was nearly 20 years ago when a thief broke into the Family Resources offices in Davenport, stealing Christmas toys and money from the organization.

Family Resources is a domestic violence shelter for families with kids.

Since then, the Davenport Police Department has been stepping up every year, holding an annual toy drive to collect toys and donate them to the organization.

Chuck’s Tap in Davenport has been doing its part to help collect toys.

“My goal was to fill both trucks this year,” said Sugar, the bar manager. “That one’s full, and this one’s almost full.”

“We decided five years ago that we wanted to do something for the community. We’re collecting toys just for the kids. It’s all about the kids. One toy, one smile,” said Sugar.

All of the toys collected will be given to children who are part of Family Resources.

Some of the toys will be given out during the holidays, and the rest will be given out throughout the year.

“They serve a wide variety of families in various programs — domestic violence, kids that are victims of assaults, heinous crimes, trafficking, their adopted family program ,” said Davenport police officer Kris Mayer. “All the other outreach programs they have with other nonprofits throughout the area.”

Lucas Rusk, another Davenport police officer, says the toy drive helps bring the community together.

“It’s regular folks here down in the west end, or people up north, in north Davenport, all getting together to keep the toys here in the community,” said Rusk.

Chuck’s Tap will continue to collect toys until Sunday.

“Collected money for about three weeks. We went shopping. We’ve been shopping three times,” said Sugar. “As a matter of fact, the girls are out shopping again with money we’ve raised in the last two days.”

Toys can also be dropped off at the Davenport Police Department.