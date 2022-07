From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Colona Police Department will have its first National Night Out on the Hennepin Canal Parkway, 100 E. 9th Ave., Colona, a news release says.

The public is welcome. Among the features will be free hot dogs, drinks, and snacks; and emergency vehicles, demonstrations, a bounce house and more.

The purpose of the event is “to provide a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”