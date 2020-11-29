Police department joins ABLE Project

The Clinton Police Department has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project.

Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a peer intervention culture that prevents harm, a news release says.

By demonstrating agency commitment to transformational reform with support from local community groups and elected leaders, the Clinton Police Department joins a select group of more than 60 other law enforcement agencies and statewide and regional training academies chosen to participate in the ABLE Project’s national rollout. Hundreds of agencies across the country have expressed interest in participating.

Backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders, the evidence-based, field-tested ABLE Project was developed by Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program in collaboration with global law firm Sheppard Mullin LLP to provide practical active bystandership strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce officer mistakes, and promote health and wellness.

ABLE gives officers tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers.

Those backing the Clinton Police Department’s application to join the program included Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, and community group leaders who wrote letters of support.

“The Clinton Police Department strives to be a leader in training and enforcement policies relating to fair and equitable treatment of all citizens,” wrote Mayor Scott Maddasion.

Professor Christy Lopez, co-director of Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program, which runs ABLE, explained. “The ABLE Project seeks to ensure every police officer in the United States has the opportunity to receive meaningful, effective active bystandership training,” she said. “And to help agencies transform their approach to policing by building a culture that supports and sustains successful peer intervention to prevent harm.”