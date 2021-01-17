Police department meets federal use of force requirements

The East Moline Police Department received a certification letter from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP), which also manages the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP), certifying the East Moline Police Department meets the Federal Use of Force eligibility requirements.

The requirements are set forth by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order enacted in June of 2020, law enforcement agencies are eligible for federal grants as long as they maintain a use of force policy that follows all federal, state and local laws, a news release says. The use of force policy must also prohibit chokeholds unless merited in a situation where deadly force is allowed.

The East Moline Police Department also met 12 discretionary conditions through its policies and practices that are defined in the executive order.

The U.S. Attorney General designated the ILACP as an independent credentialing body to certify that a law enforcement agency meets these criteria and then they will be placed on a list provided to the U.S. Department of Justice. The certification is active for three years and then must be renewed.

The East Moline Police Department applied for the certification last month and submitted several documents to meet the standards. The department will continue to evaluate the best-practices in policing, have an on-going review of policies, and maintain training at the highest level to meet the needs and expectations of the community.