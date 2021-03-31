Police department receives numerous complaints about stolen political signs

It appears political signs are being swiped in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Police Department has received a number of complaints but says this is very common during election season.

Although some may see this as a joke, it’s considered a crime.

The penalty is possibly a maximum of one year in jail, and a nearly $3,000 fine.

“People have the right to express their First Amendment thoughts and ideas and support the political campaign of their choice,” said Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle. “It’s part of the political process.”

Police say it’s possible to go to jail for stealing a sign. If you’re caught, it’s most likely you’ll be given a citation.