The Davenport Police Department is warning the community of a text messaging scam.

An announcement was made Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the scam text message claims to offer t-shirts for the department at $10 off and includes a link.

The department says it does not sell merchandise or shirts to the public via text message, adding that the text and link are not associated with the agency.

“If you receive this text message, delete it,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel. “Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website.”

