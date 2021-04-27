Police department warns Illinois residents of new tax scam

The Geneseo Police Department is warning residents in Illinois of a new tax scam.

According to a post from the police department’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, a report had been made by a citizen who received a letter requiring her to call the State of Illinois.

The police department adds the citizen was instructed to verify personal information by phone in order to receive an Illinois state refund.

“The letter is a scam,” said the police department in the post. “They will ask for personal information for verification.”

Residents who receive the letter and have any questions regarding it are asked to contact the IRS at 217-993-6714.