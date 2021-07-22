Police, deputies find drug labs at QC residence

Two suspects from Blue Grass are behind bars to face charges involving illegal drugs and child endangerment.

Officials say 43-year-old Ilana Poulin and 33-year-old Timothy Doyle, each held on $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, face numerous drug-related charges as well as child-endangerment charges.

On Thursday, Blue Grass officers, accompanied by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police, conducted a search warrant on a residence in Blue Grass, where they uncovered numerous psilocybin mushroom labs and a marijuana grow lab, a news release says.

Numerous prepackaged containers of the mushrooms were confiscated along with 16 potted marijuana plants. Two to four pounds of marijuana was confiscated along with numerous other kinds of THC products and paraphernalia, and the labs were dismantled.

