Man charged with five felonies seriously injured police detective during chase

A Moline man has been arrested and charged with five felonies for his involvement in a series of crimes spanning several days, including seriously injuring a detective.

The Moline Police Department located Zakary L. Veach, 23, on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Avenue of the Cities driving a 2016 Chevy Impala.

Veach had previously ran from police on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Moline Police had attempted to stop Veach on Wednesday for a traffic violation. Approximately 90 minutes later, police relocated the vehicle in the parking lot of Hardee’s at 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

Officers and detectives from the Moline Police Department blocked the vehicle in the parking lot and Veach rammed a squad car.

Veach exited his vehicle and ran north across the intersection. Detectives captured Veach near Country Style Ice Cream in the 2100 block of 16th Street. During the arrest, Veach seriously injured a Moline Police detective. The detective was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Veach faces four felony charges from his actions on Wednesday, including aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; two counts of resisting or obstructing the duties of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; and criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony.

Veach also faces one felony count of fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony, from his actions on Friday.

Veach is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a total of $85,000 bond.

“The Moline Police Department officers should be commended for their efforts to capture Zakary Veach, who had repeatedly endangered the citizens in Moline over the past several days,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said in a news release. “An officer was seriously injured during this incident. I thank the officers for continuing to put the public’s safety above their own safety each and every day.”