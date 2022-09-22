The Moline Police Department was dispatched to a middle school regarding a student in possession of a gun.

On September 22 at approximately 8:09 a.m., a middle-school-aged student was observed entering John Deere Middle School on 11th St. in Moline with what appeared to be a handgun. This was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO), who immediately took action. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement began a response. A second Moline police officer arrived at the school at 8:11 a.m. and assisted in the search for the student. The SRO located the student at 8:14 a.m. and found that the student had a BB gun and not a real firearm.

John Deere Middle School, September 22, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

John Deere Middle School, September 22, 2022 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The Moline Police Department wants to remind the public of the importance of alerting a trusted adult, such as a police officer or school administrator, any time suspicious activity is observed. According to a release:

In this case the process worked and a police officer was able to immediately intervene. While this was not a real firearm, all suspicious activity is treated seriously. It is still unlawful to take a replica or look-a-like gun in a school and this investigation is ongoing. There is no need for parents to respond to the school or any children to be picked up. All children are safe and the academic environment is operating normally. Moline Police Department

No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.