Police disperse crowd outside NorthPark Mall in Davenport

Several protesters were seen outside NorthPark Mall in Davenport along with a heavy police presence around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The crowd appeared to be dispersing amid heavy traffic around 11:15 p.m.

Earlier tonight, a brick was thrown at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Elmore Avenue in Davenport around 9:45 p.m. Local 4 News crew spotted a small group of people who were involved in the incident.



In another incident on Sunday evening, Davenport police responded to a fight that broke out between two women at Walmart on Elmore Avenue. Not long after the incident, the store closed and barricaded its doors. Sam’s Club and Lowe’s on Elmore Avenue have also closed as a precaution.

Local 4 News also spotted damages at other businesses close to the mall- the Nortwest Bank across from the Northpark Mall, Burger King on Elmore Avenue, and Video Games Etc.

Scenes from the Nortwest Bank across from the Northpark Mall @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/HnkbeoXJBp — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020

Something thrown through the window at the Burger King on Elmore. Protestors just left the Walmart parking lot. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/nppUUf5GdH — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020