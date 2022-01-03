Police: Driver ‘couldn’t piece anything together’ about why he was driving stolen Jeep

A 28-year-old Davenport man was released on bond Monday after police say he “couldn’t piece anything together” about why he was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Clayton Reed faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records say.

About 12:45 a.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a 2003 Jeep Cherokee going east on Spruce Hills Drive, an arrest affidavit says.

A traffic stop was initiated near the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive. Reed, who was driving, said he knew the registered owner of the Jeep “but couldn’t piece anything together for why he should be in possession of it.”

The Jeep was reported stolen out of Rock Island. Additionally, Reed was listed as a suspect in the Rock Island Police report, the affidavit says.

Reed’s driving status is barred through the State of Iowa until Oct. 21, 2021, the affidavit says.

The Jeep is valued at $3,750 by Kelley Blue Book, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 21 in Scott County Court.