Police: Driver of stolen Jeep led officer on high-speed chase early Tuesday

A 22-year-old Davenport man who led an officer on a high-speed chase early Tuesday faces felony charges.

Sevan Spooner faces felony charges of second-degree theft and eluding, along with misdemeanor charges of disobeying a traffic device, driving under suspension, interference with official acts and reckless driving.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police saw Spooner driving a stolen 2008 Jeep Cherokee east on Locust Street. The right headlight wasn’t working, the officer says in an arrest affidavit.

As the vehicle came to the intersection of Locust Street and East Kimberly Road, the officer also saw there was no temporary registration or license plates on the Jeep.

The officer pulled Spooner over in a parking lot on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, and asked for the vehicle title.

While Spooner looked for the title, the officer asked Spooner’s name, and Spooner put the Jeep in drive and took off, headed east through the parking lot and then southeast in the parking lot behind Pizza Ranch, 880 Lincoln Road.

While Spooner drove, the Jeep ended up in a snow embankment, and Spooner was able to free it from the snow and continue east through the lot toward the parking-lot exit.

The Jeep exited the parking lot near Pizza Ranch and headed east on Lincoln Road.

At the intersection of Lincoln Road and 14th Street Spooner ran a stop sign, and continued east on Lincoln Road. At the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road, the Jeep turned north on 18th Street, running a stop sign.

The Jeep continued north on 18th Street and went through the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road and through a red light, then kept going north on 18th Street toward Spruce Hills Drive.

The chase reached a speed of 75 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The Jeep, reported stolen out of Moline, eventually stopped at the intersection of 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, where Spooner was taken into custody and handcuffed.

The Jeep’s Vehicle Identification Number had been covered.

Spooner’s driver’s license is suspended indefinitely as of November 2019.

The Jeep’s value is about $2,500.

Spooner was released from Scott County Jail on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Scott County Court.