Police: Driver used car as weapon, rammed other vehicles

A 37-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport police say he intentionally rammed his truck, which he used as a weapon, into other vehicles.

Brandon McDonnell faces felony charges of assault while displaying a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief; along with misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a weapon, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, domestic abuse with a weapon and driving while barred.

McDonnell intentionally drove his green 1998 Chevrolet truck into a white 1998 Dodge Durango, pushing it into two storage units on the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, an arrest affidavit says.

Cost of structural repair is $2,000.

He also intentionally damaged a white 2003 Ford Taurus by ramming its rear bumper with his truck while southbound on the 600 block of Waverly Road, the affidavit says, causing the other driver to lose control of the car.

Total damage from that incident is $1,500.

Victims in the other vehicles feared for their safety. One asked for, and was granted, a protection order.

McDonnell, held on a total $12,000 bond Sunday in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Tuesday and again March 17.