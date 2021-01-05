Police: Driver who led police on chase had cocaine, meth

A 42-year-old Rock Falls man who tried to elude officers was jailed after he was found with methamphetamine and cocaine.

Morrison police attempted tried to stop a vehicle driven by Thomas E. Ulve shortly after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the area of East Wall Street and South Cherry Street, Morrison, for moving violations, a news release says.

Ulve tried to elude the police when he headed south on Crosby Road (Illinois Route 78,) west on Rock Road and then onto Smit Road. Ulve’s vehicle then slid off the roadway and became stuck in a field.

With the assistance of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit, Erie Police and Illinois State Police, Ulve was caught in the field.

Morrison police arrested and charged Ulve with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of controlled substance (cocaine – Class 4 felony), aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer (Class 4 felony), driving while license suspended, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration disobeying a traffic control device and improper overtaking on the left (same direction.)

Ulve, who also had outstanding warrants from Whiteside County, Lee County and the State of Wisconsin, was transported to Whiteside County Jail.