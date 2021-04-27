Police: Driver with meth led officers on high-speed chase

After law-enforcement officers say he led them on a high-speed chase of at least 93 mph at one point, a 42-year-old Davenport man who had methamphetamine was behind bars Tuesday.

John Miller faces felony charges of eluding, and misdemeanor charges including headlamp violation, no driver’s license, no registration, possession of a controlled substance, rear-lamp violation, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, operating while intoxicated – first offense, speeding and having no insurance.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, a Bettendorf police officer saw a Nissan Versa with a non-functional brake light and ran its registration, which was expired, an arrest affidavit says.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, which turned off Middle Road and entered a parking are on the 800 block of Middle Road where the car “rapidly accelerated through the parking lot,” the affidavit says.

The vehicle, driven by Miller, entered the parking lot of Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, made a circle in the parking lot, then traveled north toward Middle Road, where he began to drive east.

Miller didn’t stop at the intersection of Middle Road and the on/off ramp to Interstate 74 southbound while the light was red for eastbound traffic on Middle Road.

Miller continued east on Middle Road and then exited onto Interstate 74 northbound using the on-ramp. The officer continued to follow the car.

Near the Spruce Hills Drive off-ramp from Interstate 74 northbound, Miller passed by a semi truck at a high rate of speed as the officer continued the pursuit, the affidavit says.

The officer followed the car north on Interstate 74 near the overpass for Spruce Hills Drive. The patrol car, at one point, was traveling 93 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in pursuit.

Miller’s car kept going north on I-74 at a high rate of speed, then exited I-74 north and began to travel east on Interstate 80.

Miller shut the headlights and rear lamps off and turned them back on several times while he continued traveling east on I-80, eventually exiting I-80 eastbound, traveled south on Middle Road, then headed east on 53rd Avenue, the affidavit says.

The Nissan continued on 53rd Avenue and then began traveling north on Allison Drive throughout a residential neighborhood with the lights off.

He then drove to Forest Grove Drive, and turned north onto Middle Road from there. Then Iowa State Patrol began pursuing the vehicle.

The Nissan exited onto I-80 westbound from Middle Road. Iowa State Patrol performed a “rolling roadblock” on the vehicle near Interstate 80 west bound and Interstate 280 south bound.

After Miller stopped, an officer searched him and found .54 grams of meth in his right front pants pocket.

Miller said he had eluded police because his license was suspended. He said the meth in his pocket belonged to him.

He was being held Tuesday on a total $13,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Scott County Court proceedings are set for May 20.