The Muscatine Police Department received a report at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday about a “suspicious object” found by a resident in the upriver end of Muscatine’s Riverside Park, a news release says.

Police evacuated the area and blocked off the park at the Cedar Street entrance.

Muscatine Police notified the State Fire Marshal’s office, who removed the object and will conduct a follow-up investigation. Once the area was cleared, police reopened the park to the public, according to the release.

The Muscatine Fire Department assisted with the incident. No injuries were reported.

Muscatine Police Captain Jeff Jirak said that police have responded to similar reports of suspicious objects in the past, and they were resolved without incident, the release says.