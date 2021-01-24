Police examine building after report of gunfire in Davenport

At least eight squad cars arrived on the scene of a shots fired call that came in shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 3900 block of Bridge Avenue in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a gunfire incident in Davenport late Sunday evening, where our crew spotted at least 10 squad cars.

The call came in about 11 p.m., and police were seen examining an apartment building at the 3900 block of Bridge Avenue.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or whether casings were retrieved. Police remained on the scene for at least an hour.

Davenport Police are at 3900 Bridge Avenue after a report of shots fired. At least 10 squad cars are on the scene and police have been examining a building. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/NwS2OHVayn — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 25, 2021

Heavy police presence at 39th and Bridge, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees numerous squad cars and officers in the area. pic.twitter.com/86jVd8WY1G — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 25, 2021