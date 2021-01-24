Police examine building after report of gunfire in Davenport

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a gunfire incident in Davenport late Sunday evening, where our crew spotted at least 10 squad cars.
The call came in about 11 p.m., and police were seen examining an apartment building at the 3900 block of Bridge Avenue.
There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or whether casings were retrieved. Police remained on the scene for at least an hour.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
