Police: Felon had gun at nightclub, brought cocaine into jail

A 42-year-old Moline man is behind bars Sunday after police say he had a gun in a nightclub then brought cocaine into Scott County Jail.

Jose Tapia faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of carrying weapons.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police were notified about a disturbance at the Déjà Vu Showgirls club, 5220 Grand Ave., where the staff saw he had a Hi-Point gun, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found the gun in the path Tapia took leaving Déjà Vu. Police say Tapia did not have a valid permit to carry the gun.

When he was entering Scott County Jail, police say, Tapia concealed cocaine in a plastic bag inside of his mouth. He tried to swallow the baggie when questioned about it by jail staff.

The defendant admitted that the substance was cocaine, and it tested positive as cocaine.

Tapia has been convicted of felony charges in 1996, 2004, 2012, 2013 and 2014, police say in the affidavit.

Scott County Court proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday and March 24.