Police find 15-year-old with gun, clear spectators from area before fireworks show Sunday night

After a report of an active shooter Sunday night, Dixon Police cleared fireworks spectators from the Peoria Avenue Bridge and found a 15-year-old with a handgun.

About 9 p.m. Dixon Police received information that there was a credible threat of an “active shooter” on the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the fireworks slated to start at 9:30 p.m., a news release says.

Police obtained a description of one of the subjects reported to be involved, and officers found a 15-year-old boy from Sterling with a loaded handgun.

Officers obtained information of other possibly armed subjects as well. “The Department made the determination to clear the Peoria Avenue Bridge from all spectators out of an abundance of caution,” the release says.

Additional personnel were called in and resources were requested from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police. “Officers saturated the area in an effort to ensure the safety of spectators and deter any violence from happening,” the release says.

No additional armed subjects were located.

The Dixon Police Department “apologizes for any inconvenience that this may have caused onlookers, but there was a need to ensure the safety of the public,” the release says.

Law enforcement asks anyone with further information on the incident to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Lee/Ogle Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their name and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 New and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details whenever possible.