Police find at least 13 casings in Wednesday gunfire incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police were on the scene of a gunfire incident Wednesday in the area of 15th Street and 9th Avenue, Rock Island.

Officers told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they found at least 13 shell casings in the area of the incident that happened about 5:15 p.m. There were no injuries. Police were examining vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story