Police find at least 13 casings in Wednesday gunfire incident

Police were on the scene of a gunfire incident Wednesday in the area of 15th Street and 9th Avenue, Rock Island.
Officers told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they found at least 13 shell casings in the area of the incident that happened about 5:15 p.m. There were no injuries. Police were examining vehicles.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.