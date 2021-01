After a report of gunfire shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, police found at least five casings outdoors on what appeared to be Palmer College of Chiropractic property on the 900 block of Perry Street, Davenport.

There are no reported injuries and no suspects as of Sunday night.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, watched officers search the snow and mark spots where casings were found. Officers took numerous photos of the scene.

