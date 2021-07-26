Police find at least four casings from gunfire Monday night

A Davenport police officer searches the 2400 block of Lillie Avenue after a report of gunfire. Photo by Mike Colón.

Davenport Police found at least four shell casings shortly before 9 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of Lillie Avenue just a block east of Genesis Medical Center – West Campus.

Police were in the area for more than hour. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers talk with neighbors, canvass the area and mark sports where they found the casings.

Officers said there was no apparent damage, and there were no reports of injuries.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident. We will provide updates when they are available on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

Police search the area in the 2400 block of Lillie Ave., Davenport after a report of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/w7ttJgv5pG — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 27, 2021