Officers found a body in the Rock River on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Dixon Police.

About 2:30 p.m., the Dixon Police Department received a call about a deceased person in the Rock River just downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge on the south side of the river, the release says.

Officers responded to the scene and “located a white male in the river.” Illinois State Police crime investigators responded to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Notification of the person’s next of kin is pending, the release says. Once more information is available, an additional press release will be provided, according to police.

Dixon Police ask anyone with information to contact Dixon Police at 815-288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.)