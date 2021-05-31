Police find brass knuckles, meth pipe, after stolen vehicle hits squad car, flees

A 36-year-old Rock Island man is scheduled to appear in court Friday after Bettendorf Police say they found brass knuckles and a methamphetamine pipe in a stolen car after a pursuit.

Cale Casel faces felony charges of eluding and second-degree theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, driving under suspension, disobeying a traffic device, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, having no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police saw Casel in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Acura behind the Ramada Inn, 3030 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

The car was reported stolen on May 16 through Davenport Police.

When Casel was approached by a squad car, he backed into it and took off from the parking lot through the grass northbound on Utica Ridge Road.

He didn’t stop for the red light at the intersection of Utica Ridge and Spruce Hills Drive and accelerated to a speed of 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, Bettendorf Police say in the affidavit.

Casel lost control of the car at the intersection, hit two vehicles and injured an occupant.

When the Acura came to rest, Casel ran northbound but was apprehended.

Officers searched the car and found brass knuckles and a glass meth pipe.

Casel, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Friday in Scott County Court.