Police find casing at gunfire scene Tuesday night

Officers were on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of the 7600 block of Division Street, Davenport.

Police searched the scene and diverted traffic from the area. They told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they had found one shell casing.

