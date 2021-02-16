Police find casing at gunfire scene Tuesday night

Officers were on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of the 7600 block of Division Street, Davenport.
Police searched the scene and diverted traffic from the area. They told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they had found one shell casing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.