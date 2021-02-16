Police find casing at gunfire scene Tuesday night

Officers were on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of the 7600 block of Division Street, Davenport.

Police searched the scene and diverted traffic from the area. They told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they had found one shell casing.

Police are in the area of the 7600 block of Division St., Davenport. Where they have found is shell casing after a report of shots fired. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7XUPZ65efr — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 17, 2021