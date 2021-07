Police found at least four casings in the area of the 1300 block of 14 1/2 Street, Rock Island, after a report of gunfire shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw police mark at least four casings in the area. Officers also examined a car at the scene, where they also took photos.

We do not know whether police have a suspect or whether anyone has been arrested. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Rock Island Police examine a car in the area of 1300 14 1/2 Street, Rock Island, after they found casings. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, saw officers retrieve at least 4 casings. pic.twitter.com/f0IMch9wgc — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 12, 2021