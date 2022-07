Although a house and a car were struck by gunfire, there were no apparent injuries after an incident about 7:45 p.m. Friday in Davenport.

Many officers and squad cars were in the area of West 63rd Street and Appomattox Road, where officers found at least nine casings in the street.

We do not know whether police have any suspects in custody. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of West 63rd St. at Appomattox Rd., Davenport, after a report of multiple shots fired and property damage. pic.twitter.com/bvv4eAsws5 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) July 23, 2022

