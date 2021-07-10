Police find deceased man late Friday

Police found a deceased man shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after they responded to the 1400 block of College Avenue near the intersection with Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport.

Officers initially were called for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found a deceased man in a back yard, officers said

Police believe there is no threat to the community related to this incident. The investigation continues.

