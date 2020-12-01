Police find felon with guns after executing search warrant Monday

After police executed a search warrant at a Davenport residence Monday, a convicted felon faces charges for having guns.

Emmanuel Howard, 20, faces charges of assault while displaying a weapon, a misdemeanor, and felon in possession of a firearm, a felony.

He was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

The arrest affidavit says that, about 7 p.m. Monday, Davenport police executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East 15th Street, and saw Howard try to hide a gun within the residence.

Police found two guns in the residence. Howard has previous felony convictions, with the most recent from August 2018 in Muscatine County. That prevents him from legally having a gun.

Howard is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 31 in Scott County Court.