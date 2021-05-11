Police find gun in culvert after chasing suspect

A 19-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police, who chased a suspect, found a gun in a culvert Monday afternoon.

Marquise Stuckey faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to a report of people with guns at Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The report said people in a blue Ford Focus and another vehicle had guns in their hands.

Officers arrived to see Stuckey as the front-seat passenger in a blue Ford Focus.

Police told the driver to shut off the car, but he refused. When an officer asked Stuckey for his name, “he pulled the hood of his sweatshirt tight around his face.”

The officer saw Stuckey glance back from the front-passenger seat and “billowed his sweatshirt over his waistband.”

Stuckey left the car and ran northwest through the parking lot, the affidavit says. “As he ran he had an abnormal gait” and was clutching the right side of his waistband while he ran from officers.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers found Stuckey in a culvert in the 3600 block of Eastern Avenue.

“Units converged on this location and ordered (Stuckey) out of the culvert,” and he again ran away, the affidavit says. He was apprehended after he ran through Goose Creek.

Police later found a pistol with an extended magazine in the culvert where they had found Stuckey.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Stuckey admitted he ran away because he has an active burglary warrant. He also admitted to hiding in the culvert where the gun was found.

Stuckey was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

Scott County Court proceedings will be Thursday and May 21.