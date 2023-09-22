Police allege they found guns and ammunition after an incident in Kewanee, a news release shows.

On Tuesday, shortly before 9 p.m., Kewanee Police responded to an apartment in Fairview Homes after a report of a person displaying a firearm from a vehicle while asking for the location of a teenager who lives in Fairview, the release says.

Officers arrived in the area and were unable to the locate suspect. During an investigation,

DeAngelo Garner, 32, of Kewanee “became confrontational and aggressive with officers while in Fairview,” the release says.

Officers placed Garner under arrest for assault and released him with a notice to appear.

About 10 p.m., officers received a second call that the suspect with a firearm had returned to the area in the same vehicle. Officers saw a car matching the description given by witnesses from the initial incident, according to the release.

(Kewanee Police)

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 500 block of East 3rd Street. During the traffic stop, according to the release, police found a Glock handgun with a loaded extended magazine, a second Glock handgun with an extended magazine, and two Smith and Wesson handguns. Officers also collected 181 rounds of ammunition from the vehicle.

According to the release, police identified the suspect as Brian Ocampo, 21, of Kewanee. They arrested Ocampo and later transported him to the Henry County Jail.

Brian Ocampo (Kewanee Police)

On Wednesday, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (a Class 4 felony) against Ocampo. He was placed on supervised release and his preliminary hearing is set for Monday, the release says.

The charge carries carries a potential sentence of one to three years, the release says.