Police find meth, marijuana in stolen truck

A Blue Grass man was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail after police said he was driving a stolen truck with marijuana and methamphetamine inside.

Clint Roe, 30, faces felony charges of third-degree possession and second-degree theft, along with misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked and third-degree theft.

Roe was driving a 1996 GMC Yukon – reported stolen out of Davenport on Monday – shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf police say in the arrest affidavit.

Roe took the Interstate 74 bridge into Illinois, then turned around and drove back across into Iowa. The officer tried to make a traffic stop in Bettendorf, and the vehicle came to stop on the off ramp from Interstate 74 northbound and State Street.

Roe left the driver’s door to the truck open after he got out, and the officer could see a small bag of raw marijuana (1.6 grams) in the door.

There also was 1.16 grams of methamphetamine in a pill bottle with Roe’s name on it in the center console of the truck.

A license plate belonging to a stolen vehicle was in the trunk.

Roe, whose driver’s license is revoked, said he bought the truck. “It appeared that the vehicle had been painted in an effort to conceal the identity of the vehicle,” the officer says in the affidavit. Estimated value of the truck is $1,750.

Roe has two prior controlled-substance convictions, one of which was a felony, in Iowa.

He also has two prior convictions for theft – one in 2012 and one in 2018 – in Scott County.

Roe, scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 5, was being held Saturday on $5,000 bond.