Police found more than 15 shell casings late Thursday in Davenport after a report of gunfire. Photo by Mike Colón.

After a report of gunfire, police found more than 15 shell casings about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of West 14th Street, Davenport.

Officers told our Local 4 News crew, the first station at the scene, a house and car were struck by gunfire, but no people were hurt.

A crime scene technician placed evidence tags by the cartridges and took photos of them.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they become available.