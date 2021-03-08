Police find more than 2 dozen casings after gunfire erupts Monday in neighborhood

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

No injuries were reported after gunfire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Gaines Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw officers use crime-scene tape to secure the area, where at least 27 casings were found scattered. Police, including a crime-scene tech, canvassed the area, talking with neighbors.

One neighbor, who asked for his family’s safety that he remain anonymous, told Local 4 News he heard the shots that sounded “so closed it could have been in my front yard.” It was a sound different from fireworks, he said, and he knew immediately it was gunfire.

Our Local 4 News crew remained on the scene at 6 p.m. Follow us on www.ourquadcities.com and on Local 4 News for updates.

https://fb.watch/46u8-Clo1b/

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story