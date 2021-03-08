Police find more than 2 dozen casings after gunfire erupts Monday in neighborhood

No injuries were reported after gunfire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Gaines Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw officers use crime-scene tape to secure the area, where at least 27 casings were found scattered. Police, including a crime-scene tech, canvassed the area, talking with neighbors.

One neighbor, who asked for his family’s safety that he remain anonymous, told Local 4 News he heard the shots that sounded “so closed it could have been in my front yard.” It was a sound different from fireworks, he said, and he knew immediately it was gunfire.

