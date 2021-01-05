Police find shooting victim inside a car

The Galesburg Police Department responded to two shooting incidents about an hour apart on Monday afternoon.

The first took place around 4 PM near the intersection of Brooks Street and Academy Street. Galesburg police found a vehicle had been shot at, but say no one was injured at that scene.

The second shots fired took place on the 300 block of W. First Street around 5 PM. Police say they found a female in a car who had been shot. The victim was transported to Cottage Emergency Room for treatment. Her condition is not available at this time.

Galesburg Police have not confirmed with Local 4 News if these incidents are related.