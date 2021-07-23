Police find stolen car, arrest four juveniles

Four juveniles were in custody Friday after Davenport Police saw them in a stolen car in Davenport.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police saw a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan in the area of the 2800 block of West Locust Street, a news release says.
Officers from the Davenport Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol took four juveniles into custody to face these charges:
- 15-year-old girl from Davenport – fist-degree theft
- 15-year-old girl from East Moline – first-degree theft
- 17-year-old girl from Rock Island – first-degree theft
- 17-year-old boy from Bettendorf – first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a police officer.